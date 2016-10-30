Group Wants ICC to Investigate 23 Human Skulls Found in Militants’ Camp

Paul Obi in Abuja

A human rights group, Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA) has tasked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to urgently investigate the 23 human skulls reportedly found in a militant camp by the Nigerian military in Cross Rivers state.

The call came amid increasing spate of violence and gangs’ in-fighting that have plagued the state in recent times.

Military troops fighting militancy and other criminals in the Niger Delta last week said they had discovered at least 23 human skulls and a full human skeleton in some of the shrines operated by militants in the Niger Delta.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Executive Director of the group, Patriot Andrew James described the presence of the skulls as barbaric and said there is need to investigate their source, warning that such discovery should be not swept under the carpet.

James commended the military for making public the information, saying one would never have known that those claiming to be fighting for the emancipation of their region could engage in such

nefarious act.

He said: “It is important that the ICC should look into this. We are aware that a lot of human rights are being violated by the so-called militants in the Niger Delta, but this is not something that should be swept under the rug.”

He berated Amnesty International for keeping silent and not speaking up in the face of such findings which he said show the level of human rights abuse going on by the militants