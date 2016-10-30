Buhari Dissociates Self from Arrested Judges’ Travails

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Presidency has advised journalists and other Nigerians to stop linking President Muhammadu Buhari to the legal travails of some recently arrested judges in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari would be the last person to authorise anybody to induce a judge to pervert the course of justice.

Shehu recalled that despite his personal familiarity with some court judges, the President had never used that familiarity to seek favours from them in 2003, 2007 and 2011 when he was challenging the fairness of the presidential election results from the lowest to the highest courts in the land during the periods in question.

The Senior Special Assistant also explained that as a politician, Buhari had never suggested to his lawyers to approach any judge for assistance to win his cases. He said the President lives by this principle and has never deviated from it.

On the fate of the judges facing corruption allegations, the presidential media aide said the President would not tell courts how to do their jobs and that anybody accused of corruption remained innocent until his guilt is proven.