31 Councils of A’Ibom to Spend N95.758bn for 2016 Financial Year

By Okon Bassey in Uyo

A total of N95.758 billion has been approved by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly as the financial estimate for the 31 Local Government Councils for the year 2016.

The breakdown of the amount shows that N46. 980 billion is for recurrent expenditure while N48. 778 is for capital expenditure.

The approval was adopted after the lawmakers deliberated on the report of the Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mr. Usoroh Akpanusoh

In his report, the committee chairman said that the House had to consider the local government estimates due the inability of the absence of a democratically elected third tier of government.