Wike Chides INEC for Failure to Conduct Rerun Election in Rivers

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike, has stated that the fact that

the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) could

successfully conduct elections in Sambisa forest, but not in Rivers

State, is an indication of the conspiracy against the state .

Speaking during a state dinner for delegates of the West African

Architects Fair from 13 countries on Friday night, Wike said the

non-conclusion of rerun elections in the state was a fallout of the

grand conspiracy to rig the polls in favour of an unpopular party .

He said : “Because people want to illegally seize power in Rivers

State, that is why you are hearing all this . All this plot is to take

Rivers State. Why do you want to take Rivers State when it is not

your own?

“”Between March 19th and now, they planned to do elections so that

they can get the number of seats to impeach me and put their own man.

Since March , everyday they postpone the elections . From May to

June to July, August then September . They said October ending ,

still no election . Now, they say 10th of December and when we get to

10th of December , they may shift it to next year”.

The governor noted that it was ironic that INEC which conducted

successful elections in the north east and Sambisa forest cannot

conduct election in Rivers State .

“Election took place in Borno , election took place in Yobe, election

took place in Adamawa where you have deadly insurgency . They were

able to conduct elections and votes were counted. They were able to

conduct election in Sambisa forest and votes were counted, but they

cannot conduct election here in Rivers State “, Governor Wike said .

The governor said the action of INEC and her collaborators have

denied Rivers State representation in the Senate, the House of

Representatives and the Rivers State House of Assembly .

He said : “They continue to postpone the elections in Rivers State .

The Senate will be discussing the Petroleum Industry Bill , they

will be having the constitutional amendment and the state that

produces the oil has no senator and cannot be part of the

discussion . Nobody will defend Rivers State in the senate.

“Nigerians are not worried. Why? Rivers is a minority state . ”

The governor maintained that Rivers State is far more peaceful

than other major states in the country, hence it has played host to

series of international and national conferences .

He said that once elections approach, desperate opposition

politicians and their media collaborators induce negative propaganda

on insecurity.

He added that deliberate anti-development programmes have been slated

against Rivers State , pointing out that the state has successfully

overcome these plots.

“We are the only state that applied for bail out , but they did not

give to us. We are the only state where they started deducting our

funds, when a loan facility has not been given to us”, the governor

noted .