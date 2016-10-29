Ganduje: I”ll Not Probe Kwankwaso

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said on Saturday that he will not probe his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking during an interview with journalists, he said he had no reason whatsoever to probe the immediate past administration.

The governor said his administration was preoccupied with meeting the yearnings of the electorate and would not dwell on probing his predecessor.

He emphasised that APC was intact in Kano State and not divided contrary to exaggerations in the media.

Ganduje posited that in politics, there are differences in opinion, which he described as the beauty of democracy.

“The problem in Kano APC is that few individuals are sabotaging the party for their selfish interest.

“Although, differences in opinion is a normal thing in democracy but that does not mean that the party is divided. APC is very intact in Kano state and there is nothing like faction,” he said.

He averred that despite the differences in opinion, the party leadership in Kano, was doing its best to resolve the matter.

Ganduje disclosed that his administration was currently generating N3 billion as internally generated revenue monthly.

He said efforts were being made to meet up with the monthly target of N10 billion.