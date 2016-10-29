Ethiopian Airline Marks 70 Years of Operation, Restates Commitment to Nigeria

Demola Ojo

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest and the leading Pan-African Airline last week in Lagos continued its celebration of 70 years of operation and 56 years of its presence in Nigeria by restating its intent to continue scheduled operations to Nigeria, despite the recent withdrawals by some other airlines.

Mr. Solomon Begashaw, Country Manager Nigeria said at a media parley; “As a veteran Pan-African carrier, it has always been our source of pride to serve our beloved continent, both in good and bad times. Our presence in Nigeria dates back to 1960, same time the Federal Republic of Nigeria became independent. Ethiopian has been part of Nigeria’s historic growth and always considers itself as a partner in the history and growth of Nigeria as a country.

“Hence, the Management of Ethiopian Airlines wishes to clarify its stance of pursuing its operation to Nigeria and keep Nigerian travelers connected to five continents around the globe. As an indigenous Pan-African carrier, Ethiopian airlines will remain with the Nigerian public in good and bad times like it has always done in the past 56 years.“

Currently, Ethiopian flies to four Nigerian cities; Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano. To reinforce its support to Nigeria, Ethiopian is offering to hire Nigeria pilots for its ever growing fleet of B777, B787, B737 and Dash 8 Q-400 Aircraft and train more Nigerians in its aviation academy, which is the largest in Africa.

Ethiopian is known for serving Nigeria with modern aircraft like the A350 Airbus, B787 Dreamliner and the B777 wide body.

As part of its celebration of 70 years of existence, Ethiopian has extended free tickets to Nigerians on its Facebook page.