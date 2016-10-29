Ekundayo Pens Deal with Team MGM

African Boxing Union Welterweight Champion, Larry Ekundayo, is the latest boxer to join Team MGM after signing a management deal. Boasting an 11-0 record, Ekundayo already has an impressive list of names on his ledger and is aiming to extend that over the coming months.

The Welterweight division is full of top contenders and Ekundayo feels he has joined the perfect team to help him establish himself among the very best.

“This move has come at the perfect stage of my career. I’m looking at the big fights and with Team MGM behind me I’m totally confident of getting those opportunities” he said.

The signing of Larry Ekandayo is one that pleases Team MGM. “He’s a quality boxer. The names on his record at such an early stage of his career speaks volumes and we look forward to this exciting new chapter” Team MGM commented”.

Ekundayo Is the No 1 contender for the Commonwealth title and he will be position for a world title shot in the near future, plans are in place to ensure his next fight will come up before the end of the year with the London based Boxer revealing that he would like to make his next fight happen in Nigeria.