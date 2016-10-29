Bolaji Ogunmola: I’ll Love to Date D’banj; He’s Stylish, Hot

Bolaji Ogunmola is an actress who kicked off her career few years ago. She has since been waxing very strong in the industry, playing key roles in TV series, movies and stage plays. In this interview withTosin Clegg, she talks about her crush on Dbanj, future plans among other things

Acting in the church

I started acting about four years ago but at some point I took a year off. It all started in a Church after my secondary school education. They needed someone to play a particular role and I was wondering about in the Church on that day. Suddenly, I was called upon to take up the role.

My first movie

I was schooling at a time in Ilorin, Kwara State. There was this group I used to act with and back then, we did a movie about ‘NEPA’. I don’t know if it came out. Back in Lagos, I attended Royal Arts Academy. I was in the movie, Unbended Knees, Squatters Season 1, Lekki Wives Season 1, Jenifa Season 1, Living Next to You by Opa Williams and some new movies coming out soon. I was also in Out of Luck by Niyi Akinmolayan and I did a stage play for Wole Oguntokun at some point and we also did a film together. It’s been a long journey for me. I have worked with a lot of big acts like Ruth Kadiri, Ramsey Noah, Alex Ekubo, Mofe Duncan, Omowunmi Dada and a lot more people.

My challenges

When a casting director or the people around know you can play a particular role very well, they tend to give you the same thing every time. But it would be nice to face new challenges different from one particular character.

A private life

I love my job but I still like to keep my life private. I like to keep myself so small. I want people to know me and still be intrigued by me in a way. I am not an outgoing person. I am homely. Apart from movies, I am very reserved.

I love Mercy Johnson

I like Rita Dominic and Genevieve. Also, I like Joke Silva, Funmi Awofiyebi and when I watch their movies I pick and relate it to my works. For Rita Dominic, I pick her style. I like Genevieve because she is reserved and Mercy Johnson because she gives her all when she is acting. She is usually 101 per cent in the moment of the character.

I also like she because she is a family woman; same with Omotola Jalade Ekeinde. I want to be a role model to other people, just as these stars I have mentioned do.

My own movie

Right now, I don’t have any personal ongoing project. I want to work for other people and build my followership but I intend to produce my own film soon telling stories from me. Right now, I am just working with other producers. I have a lot of directors/producers I gel with, like Film Boy, Emmanuel Emem and Tope Alake. These people understand me and bring out the best in me. Directors are the best thing that can happen to you if you are in tune with them which I like to do.

I have had great experiences with them. I would also love to work with RMD, Mike Ezerounye, Majid Michael and John Dumelo. Lupita N’yongo and Meryl Streep are international acts I would love to work with. Why Lupita? Because she comes from Africa and she is someone that have evolved and we have same root which will make us connect.

Future plan

In five years, I should be married, taken my career to the next level, be a producer and also have a production house so I can give back to other talents. I don’t believe only me should be a star. I believe others should as well. The sky is enough to be for everybody.

View on Dbanj

I like Dbanj because he is single and because he his stylish and has been able to be there for a while. I like Donjazzy also because he is funny. Idris Alba is hot.

Also, I like Miley Cyrus boyfriend, the Hemsworth’s guy but he has been taken. Also, I like Usher Raymond, Trey Songz, Jidenna.

I would love to date Dbanj. He is single and hot. Dbanj is someone that’s consistent and understands the business. He is royalty and I am a queen.