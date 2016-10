Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

There have been two explosions in Maiduguri resulting the death of at nine people, with 24 others injured.

According to our correspondent, one of the explosions, believed to have been caused by Boko Haram extremists, occurred at the entrance to the Bakassi IDP camp and the other at the NNPC filling station along Damboa Road.

Rescue teams from the relevant agencies are already at the scenes of the incidents evacuating victims.

Details later