NIS Set to Issue Provisional Letters of Appointment to 888 Candidates

•Says recruitment saga finally laid to rest

By O Kasim Sumaina

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday disclosed that it is set to issue provisional letters of appointment to 888 successful candidates out of 1,470 involved in the ill-fated recruitment exercise some years ago and whose names were published in the dailies.

NIS explained that a total of 1,470 reported for screening meant initially for the 2,000 applicants. Out of that number, it said, 888 met all the criteria and were therefore successful.

The breakdown, it said, is as follows: “Assistant Superintendent of Immigration ll (177), Assistant Inspector of Immigration (305), Immigration Assistant l- Immigration Assistant lll (406), totalling 888.”

The NIS stated that the names of the successful candidates will be made available on its website, “www.immigration.org.ng” from Monday 31st Oct. 2016. Adding that successful candidates can start looking out for their letters.