Shareholders Approve Jaiz Bank’s Bid to List on NSE

James Emejo in Abuja

Shareholders of Jaiz Bank Plc wednesrday voted in support for listing and trading of the company’s shares on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

‎Speaking in Abuja at the company’s extra ordinary meeting, its Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Abdul-Mutalab said the endorsement was expected to raise the bank’s authorised Share Capital to N30billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo from N15 billion ordinary shares of N1 each.

‎The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Hassan Usman said once listed, existing shareholders would be able to trade their shares while new investors could also invest by buying the shares.

He said: “We want the general public to benefit from the bounties of profit opportunities available so that we can all grow together as one big Jaiz family. The potential are enormous.”

He said: “As you may be aware, few months ago the Bank’s Rights Issue of 2.9 billion ordinary shares was successfully subscribed.

“We call on everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to own shares in Jaiz Bank Plc.”

This development opens the windows of opportunities for numerous individuals wh