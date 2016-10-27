Police Arrest 35-year-old Man for Raping Girl

The police in Minna, Niger State, have arrested a 35-year-old man for defiling a 14-year-old-girl in the Barkin-Salle area of the state capital. Mohammed Dan Abbas, according to a police source, lured Ramatu Mohammed to his room, pretending that he was going to assist the little girl.

It was learnt that Ramatu who was hawking some wares, had lost part of the money she made and went about crying before Abbas came across her and promised to refund the money if she could follow him home to collect it. She obliged and went home with him. It was at the residence of Abbas that the suspect forcibly had canal knowledge of the girl and forced her out of the room thereafter, it was learnt. The girl was said to have bled from her private part which made her parents to know that she was defiled. According to a family source, the parents after inquiring from Ramatu what caused the bleeding and she narrated the story, they stormed the residence of Abbas who did not deny that he had canal knowledge of the girl.

Subsequently the police were brought into the matter leading to the arrest and detention of the suspect while the victim was taken to the police clinic for medical examination and treatment.