MDGs: Sokoto Disburses N31m to 775 Beneficiaries

Sokoto State Government said on Thursday that it has disbursed N31 million to 775 beneficiaries under its Conditional Cash Transfer project of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Alhaji Bala Kokani, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, disclosed this at a press briefing in Sokoto.

He said that the disbursement was intended for beneficiaries to send their children to schools.

The Commissioner also said preparations for the 2017 budget are on, adding that experts are currently going through the document for necessary fine tuning.

On the 2016 budget, Kokani said the state government achieved significant success in meeting the targets for the 2016 budget, and assured that next year, more projects would be implemented for the benefit of the citizenry.

He equally expressed satisfaction with the level implemebntation of this year’s budget.

that the state government had created a website for showcasing Millennium Development/Sustainable Development Goals activities.

He further said that the state government had revived its moribund Food and Nutrition Committee.

Kokani said government had also conducted situation assessment and analysis of all communities in Sokoto State.