El-Rufai Charges IG to Nip Insecurity, Crime in Bud

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam, Nasir el-Rufai, wednesday urged the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to nip in the bud the sources of crime and insecurity throughout the country. He said there is compelling need for a comprehensive national solution to kidnapping and other violent crimes which have destructive effects on growth and development. This was contained in statement arising from the IG’s visit to el-Rufai, commended the Police for theirs professionalism displayed in tackling recent security challenges in the state.

While condoling the IG on the loss of police officers in the Godogo upheaval, he stressed that peace and security are critical to national development. In a remark, Idris promised the governor that the Nigeria Police will continue to discharge its statutory responsibilities in accordance to rule of law and international best practices. He however said the current strength of Police personnel run short of United Nations recommendations of one Police officer to four hundred citizens.

The police boss expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for the current recruitment drive in the country and hoped the recruitment will continue on yearly basis to augment the short fall arising from retirement and death while in service. The IG urged the governor to assist the police in the search and rescue of missing officers caught in the recent Godogo killings.