Dozie Joins Women’s World Banking Board of Trustees

The CEO Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie has joined the Board of Trustees of global non-profit organisation, Women’s World Banking.

He joined a group of global leaders advising Women’s World Banking in its mission to ensure women and girls have access to the financial tools and resources they require to achieve security and prosperity.

“Uzoma and his team at Diamond Bank are valued partners for Women’s World Banking in their mission to serve low-income women with innovative financial products. Through this partnership, Uzoma has already become a close ally and advisor to Women’s World Banking’s work,” a statement wednesday quoted the President and CEO of Women’s World Banking, Mary Ellen Iskenderian to have said.

“We’re thrilled to formalize this role and welcome him to the Board of Trustees.”

Diamond Bank began partnering with Women’s World Banking to develop financial products for women in 2012.

Dozie joined the institution in 1998, expanding the bank’s oil and gas Group, setting up the Personal Banking Group, serving as Executive Director in charge of Lagos Businesses and Deputy Managing Director overseeing the Retail Banking Directorate of the Bank before becoming CEO in 2015.

Dozie fosters a culture of innovation at Diamond Bank, leading e-banking development, introducing the Diamond Mobile app, and launching Diamond Y’ello to offer a safe and easy means of operating a robust bank account using mobile phones.

“I’m excited to have been accepted to join the board of Women’s World Banking. In a short space of time, we have collaborated together in the financial inclusion space to bring more than 7 million financially excluded customers into the formal spacebanter Diamond Bank boss said.

He added: “I know, through the economic empowerment of women, we can make a positive difference to the global socioeconomic development.”

Dozie joined the Board along with three other new members: Ms. Ineke Bussemaker, CEO and Managing Director of National Microfinance Bank Plc (NMB) of Tanzania; Dr. Frannie Léautier, Senior Vice-President of the African Development Bank in Côte d’Ivoire; and Dr. Michael Useem, Professor of Management and Director of the Center for Leadership and Change Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.