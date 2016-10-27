Anyanwu’s Free-kick Goal Sends AS Racine into S’final

NATIONWIDE LEAGUE SUPER 8

A free kick goal by Steven Anyanwu within two minutes of added time in the second half was all AS Racine needed to condemn Enyimba Feeders to a 1-0 defeat and to qualify for the semi- finals of the on-going Bet9ja Nationwide League Super 8 Tournament at the Agege Township Stadium in Lagos.

Prior to the goal, both teams created several chances in front of goal, but could not find the back of the net. AS Racine were dominant through Olafimihan Gafar and Olawale Mutiu, who initiated attack after attack, but Andrew Azubuike and Chukwudi Nwagwu in the central defence of Enyimba Feeders, and goalkeeper Kelvin Ogunga, thwarted their efforts.

Enyimba Feeders resulted to using quick counter attacks that rattled the defence of AS Racine, but Adeyemi Taiwo, the goalkeeper of the Agege-based team was equal to the task.

As the clock continued to tick towards a barren draw, the referee awarded a free kick to AS Racine on the Feeders’ left side of the box and the resultant kick was beautifully curled into the net by substitute Anyanwu.

The goal sent fans at the stadium into wild jubilation and great excitement filled the atmosphere as majority of the fans clamoured for AS Racine victory.

A smiling Agali told thenff.com: “It was a good game of football. Enyimba Feeders are not a bad side but I am happy that we won.”

On his part, Feeders’ tactician Lawrence Ukaegbu said: “Such is football. It was a game I believe we would have won. The players are very sad to have lost the game in added time.”