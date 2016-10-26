Ogunbote Unavailable, 3SC Warns Clubs to Keep off

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote has been branded unavailable to other prying eyes by the Nigerian top-flight side, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC).

The former Sharks and Sunshine Stars tactician guided the Oluyole Warriors to safety in the out gone 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and has become the most sought after coach in the off season by other clubs.

An official of the Ibadan landlords, Jubril Arowolo said management is almost handing Ogunbote a new contract to keep him at 3SC for the upcoming top-flight.

“The truth is that coach Gbenga Ogunbote has shown his willingness to stay at 3SC while the management, too has equally shown their readiness to work with him in the upcoming season.

“Right now Ogunbote is still our coach everybody wants him to continue from where he stopped.

“There has been on-going discussion in the past weeks and I must report that it has been quite fruitful.

“Both parties are at the point of crossing the t’s’ and dotting the i’s’ of the contract documents and these will be sorted out in few days.

“Ogunbote has raised cogent issues and the management is damn willing to give it to him.

“So we want all prospective suitors seeking ‘her’ hands in marriage to stay away as ‘she’ is not available.

“Of course, we know that Ogunbote is a beautiful and the most sought after bride everybody wants ‘her’ as ‘wife’ we want ‘her’ the more as ‘she’ is our product.

“Ogunbote performed pretty well for us in the out gone season and we will keep him to continue the good work at 3SC,” said Arowolo to supersport.com.

The former Giwa FC coach helped 3SC to avoid relegation in the just concluded top-flight finishing the 20-team elite league on the 15th position on 47 points 16 behind winners, Enugu Rangers.