Brazil Legend Carlos Alberto Dies at 72

Brazil’s 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto has died of a heart attack at the age of 72, former club Santos has announced.

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of all time, Carlos Alberto is most fondly remembered for scoring the stunning fourth goal in Brazil’s 4-1 final win over Italy at Mexico 1970.

A sublime team move, that concluded with a thunderous finish after Pele rolled a pass nonchalantly into the right-back’s path, sealed a third world title for Brazil, allowing them to keep the Jules Rimet Trophy that Carlos Alberto hoisted at Estadio Azteca.

After beginning his playing career with Fluminense, Carlos Alberto moved to Santos, where he played alongside Pele in a celebrated line-up, making 445 appearances and scoring 40 goals.

Capped 53 times by his country from 1964 to 1977, Carlos Alberto went on to become one of the star names to take part in the North American Soccer League, representing New York Cosmos in two spells between 1977 and 1982, when he hung up his boots.

He then embarked on a varied coaching career, taking charge of Fluminense, alongside spells at Flamengo, Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo in his homeland.

Mexican clubs Monterrey and Tijuana are among those in his CV during the 1990s and he also led Oman and Azerbaijan at international level – the latter, his final post, coming in 2005.

A statement released by Santos read: “Santos FC regrets the death of the idol Carlos Alberto Torres, who was 72 years old.

“He played 445 matches and scored 40 goals in the period 1965 to 1975 and is considered the best right-back in the history of Praiano Alvinegro. The club has decreed three official days of mourning.