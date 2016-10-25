Firm Decries Unauthorised Dealing on its Land

Akinwale Akintunde

The Oyetubo Joko-Tade Estate Resources Ltd, has asked the Lagos State Government to refrain from granting any consent to prospective applicants who wish to trade on its land without their authorisation.

The firm, in a letter to the Lagos State Registrar of Titles, Lands Bureau, dated October 17, 2016, stated that it has disengaged the services of one Mrs. Folashade Ogundare, who was formerly invested with the power of attorney over the company land located in Sangotedo area of the state.

The letter was signed by a director of the company, Otunba Babatunde Rahman and five shareholders namely, Chief Muka Bajulaiye, Alhaja Ajimot Ashaku Adisa, Chief Adelaja Nureni, Mrs Racheal Tokede and Mr. Saliu Tajudeen.

The holding company owned by the Oyemade Royal Family stated that it has been having a running battle with its erstwhile Secretary / Attorney, Mrs. Ogudare over mismanagement of proceeds of sale of the company’s land located at Sangotedo area of Lagos.

The letter further stated that the services of Mrs. Ogundare as attorney of the company has since been disengaged and that legal actions has also been taken to enforce same.

The letter reads in part: “We as director and shareholders ( being members of the three branches of the family that make up the three classes of the shareholders) of Oyetubo Joko Tade Estate Resources Ltd, write to inform the Bureau as follows;

“That Oyetubo Joko-Tade Estate Resources Ltd is the bonafide and beneficial owner of the large expanse of land situated and being a Sangotedo Area of Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos State and covered by a certificate of occupancy registered as 75/75/1996AE.

“That Oyetubo Joko-Tade Estate Resources Ltd is a holding company of Ibeju/Oyemade Royal Family.

“That the company has since disengaged the services of Mrs. Ogundare as it Secretary and Attorney and has taken action in court to effectuate this position.

“That the Bureau should refrain from dealing with the said Mrs. Ogundare with respect to the company’s land/property.

“That the company and the family has now nominated the under signed persons as it accredited representative with whom the Bureau should deal and relate with in respect to all transactions relating to any part of the company’s 201 hectares of land.”