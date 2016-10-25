FG Appoints Okhiria, MD of Nigeria Railway Corporation

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The federal government monday appointed Mr. Fidet Edetanlen Okhiria, the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

Confirming the appointment through a text message made available to THISDAY, monday in Abuja, the Director, Public Relations of NRC, Mr. Mahmoud Yakubu, said Okhiria has been on acting capacity before his confirmation.

With the appointment, the MD is now saddled with the full responsibility of providing the much needed leadership and strategic direction for the achievement of the vision of the NRC master plan.

The statement added that Okhiria is a qualified Electrical engineer with significant records of achievement in the field of electrical/mechanical, signalling, telecommunication, ICT, installation, maintenance and repair of electrical equipment and rail transport since 1988 covering design, development, installation and supervision of several projects.