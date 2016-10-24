UBA Wins ‘Client Innovation’ Award

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) said it has continued to receive accolades and global recognition for its commitment to the use of cutting-edge technology to provide simple and convenient banking solutions and services to its customers.

The pan African banking Group said it was recently adjudged winner in two categories at the recently concluded Finacle Client Innovation Awards 2016, organised in India by Infosys Limited; the corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services to financial institutions across 19 countries.

UBA said it won the ‘Award for Process Innovation’ on account of its innovative approach to transaction authentication and reconciliation and also clinched the award for ‘Project Management Innovation’ as a result of the outstanding work it has done on implementing a ‘multi country migration of Finacle core banking solution using the Clustered Rollout concept. The awards were keenly contested for by financial institutions with over 160 nominations received from across different banks in 94 countries.

Commenting on the awards, a statement quoted the Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, as saying the Finacle Awards was an attestation to the quality of human resources that abound in UBA and the importance the bank places on using information technology to better serve its customers.

“UBA has remained the leading bank in driving customer satisfaction and banking penetration across Africa using information and computer technology”. “In achieving this, we have and will continue to commit resources to bringing convenience to our teeming customers,” he added.

The Finacle Client Innovation awards recognises some of the breakthrough innovations achieved by the clients, leveraging Finacle solutions. The award celebrates product, channel/distribution, customer service, process, custom component development and project management innovations that have benefitted banks by increasing revenues, profitability, enhancing customer satisfaction and efficiency.

“Using technology to provide consumer satisfaction and excellent banking experience is important to us. In doing this, we emphasised the acquisition of relevant technologies to drive service excellence and innovation in product and services, across all channels,” the bank’s Executive Director, Operations and Technology, Chuks Nweke said.