Police Arrest Five for Stealing N56m Pharmaceutical Products

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Police detectives attached to the Anti-kidnapping unit of Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Lagos, have arrested five suspects for conspiracy and stealing of pharmaceutical products worth about N56 million.

THISDAY gathered that one Isaac Ugwu, the CEO of Peakins Pharmaceutical Company Limited, at Plot C, Mobolaji Johnson Estate, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, had reported an alleged case of conspiracy and stealing of pharmaceutical products in a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Abdulmajid Ali.

The AIG was said to have directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the command to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

In the petition, the petitioner alleged that sometime in the month of October,2016, he caught one of his staff, Emmanuel Okechukwu, with cartons of Funbact ‘A’ valued at N400,000, stolen from his warehouse.

Armed with that information, Okechukwu was arrested for proper investigation and during the course of investigation, he confessed to the crime and mentioned his accomplices.

This led to the arrest of Ikechukwu Orji, and Chisom Azubuke, his co- staff, and Uchechukwu Ofoepeka and Goddy Ogobi who are security men at the estate where the company is located.

Confirming the arrest, the Zonal PRO, SP Muyiwa Adejobi, said upon interrogation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed that the nefarious act has been on since May, 2016.

He said, “It was discovered that about 120 cartons of LORNAT DS tablets valued at N39,780, 000; 200 cartons of FUNBACT A valued at N16 million and five cartons of PAALAXIN Tablets valued at N200,000, all totalling N55,980,000, have been stolen from the industry so far.

“The suspects have already been arraigned in court on two count charge of conspiracy and stealing contrary to sections 409 and 285 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria.

“However, Chief Magistrate of Court One, Chief Magistrate (Mrs) Sola Adeoye, admitted the suspects to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties each with landed properties at Lekki and Oshodi.

“AIG Abdulmajid Ali, has condemned such cruel act particularly at this time when many manufacturers are struggling to sustain their businesses.

“He therefore urged industrialists and business men and women to carry out security check or test on their intending employees to avoid such wicked criminal act.”