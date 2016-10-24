Kano Govt Threatens to Probe Kwankwaso

The Kano State Government has threatened to probe the tenure of the immediate past Governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

In a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Muhammad Garba, the government said Kwankwaso’s penchant for peddling unsubstantiated allegations might put him on a collision course with the state government.

It said: “This deliberate distortion of facts and spreading of falsehood is capable of provoking the government to drop its non-confrontational stance and institute commission of inquiry to probe the previous administration particularly on illegal land deals, education and infrastructure.”

The state government’s reaction came after an ultimatum by the Kwankwasiyya movement asking Governor Ganduje to drop his red cap within 24 hours or face a lawsuit.

The statement added: “The threat of legal action against Ganduje by the movement if he fails to stop wearing red cap within 48 hours is the most laughable, pathetic, clear indication of their ignorance of the law and history of political struggle in Kano.

“They should have known that red cap was introduced by the late Aminu Kano and popularised by him, his followers and disciples for which Governor Ganduje was among.

“He was also at the forefront of its re-introduction during the second tenure of Kwankwaso in 2011. Who then could better claim the red cap doctrine?”

The statement noted that “this unfortunate behaviour lacking in any tint of civility, decency and responsible politicking that has become the hallmark of top echelons of the Kwankwasiyya movement is, to say the least, laughable, pathetic, pitiful and desperate attempt to misguide the public and bring the administration of Ganduje and his personality to disrepute.”