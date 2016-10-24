Group Writes Buhari, Accuses Okorocha of Plunging Imo into Anarchy

By Amby Uneze in Owerri

A group of professionals under the auspices of Concerned Imo Citizens’ Group has raised the alarm against Governor Rochas Okorocha over what they described as his dictatorial governance. This, they claimed, is dragging Imo State towards fascism and anarchy.

In a 13-page petition dated October 14, 2016, and addressed to President Muhammud Buhari, the group drew the president’s attention to the conditions the citizens of the state are passing through under Okorocha.

“Imo citizens are living in a state of unimaginable terror and tyranny imposed by the government of Okorocha,” they said.

The document which was signed by representatives of the three senatorial zones of the state, namely Barr. Maxwell Onyeukwu (Owerri zone), Prof. Obioma Iheduru (Okigwe zone), Barr. Ikechukwu Ikeji (Orlu zone) and Barr. Sylvester Amadi-Obi (Owerri zone), reminded the president of the readiness of Imo citizens to revolt and stop Okorocha from continuing his “tyrannical” method of governance.

“We are aware that the hands of the Federal Government are full in trying to deal with various security flashpoints in the country. To add mass insurrection in Imo State to it when it could be avoided by the timely political intervention of Mr. President would be ignoring the imperatives of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the group stated.