Ekiti Employ 40 Inspectors to Monitor Illegal Structures

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

As part of efforts to rid Ekiti State of illegal structures and their attendant problems, the State Government has employed 40 inspectors and three supervisors to monitor physical and urban development in the State.

The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Prince Taelolu Otitoju, said this in Ado Ekiti on Monday during an induction

course organized for the newly recruited officers in Ado Ekiti.

Prince Otitoju explained that the inspectors are currently on probation adding that their primary responsibilities would include prevention of further erection of illegal structures as well as verifying approved building plans and serving official notices as necessary.

Lamenting that only about one percent of structures in Ado Ekiti, the State capital, hitherto have approved building plans, the Commissioner assured

that the development would not only correct the anomaly as well as engender

safe and habitable environment, saying that it would also improve the

State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) thereby strengthen Government

for more development.

Otitoju charged the 43 inspectors to justify the confidence reposed in them stressing the need for their absolute commitment to duty in order to achieve the desired result.

He said that the State capital has been divided into eight zones for

effective monitoring.