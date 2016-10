By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presently meeting with members of the Progressive Governors Forum at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting is being held behind closed doors inside the president’s office.

Governors of the following states – Zamfara, Imo, Benue, Kebbi, Kano, Edo, Kaduna and Kogi – are attending the meeting.

Details to follow.