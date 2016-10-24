Bayelsa Communities Laud UNICEF for Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Projects

By Chinazor Megbolu

Due to the tremendous health benefits being recorded, communities in

Kolokuma-Opokuma and Brass Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State have

commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) over Water

Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiative in the area.

In an chat with THISDAY during a field trip recently, they gave a thumbs-up to

WASH Unit, an arm of UNICEF, for the great impact the programme has made on the indigenes.

The paramount ruler and king, Akanranbiri Community under Kolokuma-Opokuma LGA, Mr. Malick Tuduowei Pamosai, said during the chat that UNICEF did a good job with the introduction of Bio Sand Water filter, which brought about clean and safe water and at the same time, saved huge amounts of

money.

“I and my family have saved a lot because we no longer take sachet or bottled water since this Bio Sand Water filter was introduced to us, ” he said.

He also added that their health and lifestyles have also improved unlike before when they were prone to all kinds of sicknesses and diseases.