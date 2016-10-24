Akeredolu: Abraham will Soon Join Other APC Leaders to Win Ondo Poll

By James Sowole in Akure

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) flags off its campaign ahead of the November 26 gubernatorial election in the state at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state today, the candidate, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has expressed optimism that the first runner up in the party’s primary, Dr. Olusegun Abraham, would soon join other party leaders, who had resolved that APC winning election is paramount.

Akeredolu stated this while speaking with journalists after a meeting with the state and local government executives of the party at the party secretariat in Akure, stating that the reconciliation move of the party was on the top gear as many aggrieved members of the party had agreed to work with him.

Radiating with confidence on the forthcoming election, the senior advocate said the reconciliation committee had gone far to meet all the aggrieved members and the meeting had been yielding positive results.

Akeredolu also disclosed that the APC was set to start its campaign today saying, all members were already united and mobilised for the campaigns and the election.

He expressed confidence in the preparedness of the party to win the upcoming poll, dispelling all insinuations that the party was fraught with internal crises.

“All of us remain one and all members of the executive still remain one: and we are indivisible in this party. We are prepared to at least fight it together as one for APC to produce the next governor of this state,” he said.

He disclosed that the reconciliation committees earlier inaugurated to pacify disgruntled members of the party have achieved much success, noting that the party is more united for the governorship election.

While stating that the state campaign committee would soon be inaugurated to complement the National Campaign Committee, Akeredolu remarked that all the leaders in the three senatorial districts have been responding positively.

Also speaking, chairman of the party, Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke, said the party had resolved all its differences and was ready to go into the election in unity.

He said: “We are committed to win the election, no matter the differences, we are now indivisible.

“We have resolved to remain united and focused and we are appealing to our party members to remain calm and begin to work for our party with the assurance that our party is capable of taking care of their interest in an APC government.”