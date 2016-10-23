Sokoto Govt, Nigerian Army Team Up to Establish New Schools

Sokoto State government and the Nigerian Army have teamed up to establish two new schools in Sokoto town and Shagari local government area.

While one of them, a primary school, will have boarding facilities that will cater for children aged between five and 12 years, the other, a secondary school, will be for day students and will be sited at the Giginya Barracks, Sokoto.

A press statement issued in Sokoto Sunday signed by the state Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Jabbi Kilgore, said the partnership with the military authorities will expand access to education for military personnel and their families, while at the same time giving opportunity for citizens in local communities to tap from military’s expertise in school management.

“The partnership provides that the state government will provide land and requisite infrastructure while the Nigerian Army will provide personnel and teaching facilities.

“This is a beginning of a relationship which we hope to expand in the future. Both sides are happy with preparations for the take off of the schools. We are confident it will benefit our citizens going forward,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the upward review of feeding allowance for boarding school students in Sokoto state.

“Due to current inflation in prices of food stuff in the market, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved increase in feeding allowance of boarding students in public schools from N70 to N140 per student per day,” Dr. Kilgore, said in another statement issued in Sokoto.

The Commissioner urged contractors handling supplies to schools to ensure prompt delivery in accordance with stipulated guidelines.