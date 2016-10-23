Nigeria Players’ Union Insists Izu Joseph Was Murdered in Cold Blood

Nigeria Professional Footballers Association has insisted Shooting Stars defender, Izu Joseph, was murdered in cold blood.

The Nigerian army however insisted that the player was killed around a notorious cultists’ den.



But secretary general of the Nigeria Professional Footballers Association, Austin Popo, said he personally conducted an on-the-spot investigation of the incident.

“I went to Okaki village with colleagues in order to establish the facts on the murder of Izu,” he said.



“I was informed the soldiers had come to raid a shrine close to where Izu was murdered in cold blood.

“But to my greatest surprise, there was no shrine at all close to the stream.”

Popo disclosed the union will fight that justice be done in this matter.

“Justice is all that we ask for,” he stated.

