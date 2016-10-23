Native Doctor, Baby Factory Operator, Traffickers in Babies Arrested

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A native doctor, an operator of a baby factory and a syndicate of traffickers in babies have been arrested by the Police in Akwa Ibom State and kept in cells at the State Police Headquarters, Uyo, pending prosecution.

The 11 suspects were paraded at the weekend at the State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan-abia, Uyo, with most of them confessing to the crime.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Murtala Mani, told newsmen that the native doctor whose name was not disclosed killed his lover’s son aged 14 for undisclosed reasons and hurriedly buried the body in an attempt to escape the crime.

Mani who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, Cordelia Nwawe, said based on a tip-off, the Police swooped on the native doctor at the point he went to exhume the corpse of the deceased.

The Police Commissioner said the skull of the boy was recovered and taken for autopsy while the native doctor has confessed and has been charged to court.

The State Police boss further disclosed that security operatives have also arrested a woman who owns and operates an illegal maternity home in the state.

“The woman specialises in making sure that she takes in pregnant teenagers, and once the babies are delivered, they will be sold and trafficked out of the state. We have intercepted her”.

Similarly, the Police have recovered a two months old baby girl who was sold at the sum of N450, 000 through a syndicate that included the baby’s mother, agent and the buyer.