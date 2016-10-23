Musa Scores First Goal in England

Super Eagles attacker scored his first goal in the Premier League as champions Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 3-1 yesterday. Musa struck on 42 minutes as the Foxes took the lead in a tight first half at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria forward struck from outside the area following good work by Algerian striker Islam Slimani, who displayed impressive upper-body strength before teeing him up with a delightful ball. Slimani’s assist to the Nigeria forward is notable as a crucial World Cup qualifier involving both countries draws closer.

Musa had the option of passing to another Algerian, Riyah Mahrez, on his right but showed the belief and composure of a veteran to fire past Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda from 20 yards out.