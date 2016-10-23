Med-View/NUJ Media Games 2016 Begins Today

After several weeks of planning, the annual Med-View/NUJ Media games gets underway from today with the official ceremonial match past and football, all at the Legacy pitch inside National Stadium in Lagos.

The annual event put together by Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalist will media practitioners from all the chapels competing for prestige for their respective media organisations.

Speaking during the press conference held on Thursday to herald the Games at the auditorium of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Lagos Chapter, the Executive Director, Med-View Airline, Alhaji Naalah Isaq, said the management of the airline was pleased to sponsor the Games this year in spite of the economic recession in the country.

He said: “Our relationship with the Lagos Council of the NUJ is a cordial one and we intend to keep the relationship, hence our decision to sponsor the Games for the third year running.

“We’ve also resolved to continue with the sponsorship of the Games as long as the relationship keeps going,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Lagos NUJ, Comrade Deji Elumoye, thanked the management of the airline for keeping the sponsorship going and promised that they will not regret the relationship.

The games will begin today and end on Saturday at the same venue. Among the events billed for the games are athletics; table tennis; chess; draught; scrabble; ayo; tug-of-war and football (5-a-side).

Already 16 media houses have drawn into four groups with only two teams to progress into the knockout stage and the defending champions,

Defending champions, Lagos Information, The Nation; The Detective and Voice of Nigeria are in group A while The Sun; Vanguard’ The Champion and New Telegraph are in group B.