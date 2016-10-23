Cletus Ibeto Finds Love in Ifeyinwa Opara

The great leveler nowadays is divorce; almost everybody thinks about it, whether because we expect to be happy all the time, daily, weekly or because we want the smell of brimstone in lives made too affluent and easy. Hence, Chief Cletus Ibeto’s second marriage to Ifeyinwa Okpara shouldn’t cause anyone to furrow their brow in deep worry.

The Chairman of Ibeto Group has found love. Perhaps hearkening to the voice of wisdom that he who finds a good wife finds a good thing, Ibeto remarried not too long ago, having learnt the basic tenets of sustaining a marriage. He is at present living his dream and having the time of his life with his new wife, Ifeanyi. Having outgrown his fear of remarriage, he decided to pitch his tent with his lover of many years after his first wife dumped him like a bad habit.

The story had been told sometimes ago that Ibeto’s first marriage was passing through some trials that would have led a moneybag into domestic violence.

Close friends to the family alleged that the unfortunate incidents that plagued the union could only be resolved by separation, as both husband and wife had grown intolerant of each other despite interventions by friends and family members to save their marriage.

Today, Ibeto has found true love or so it seems.

TRAGEDY OF THE RICH…IBRU DYNASTY BUCKLES TO TRIPLE CALAMITY

•DEATH, SICKNESS AND THE EFCC RAVAGE THE HOUSEHOLD OF NIGERIA’S FILTHY RICH

Three tragedies in quick succession are too close to call for a family attuned to bliss and comedy. Ask the Ibru family. That the scion of the Ibru dynasty, Oloorogun Ibru died recently is no longer news. That his first son, Oscar Ibru too is not feeling too well is a story for another day. Some days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Goodie Ibru wanted over capital fraud. But contrary to widespread rumour, Ibru wasn’t on the run.

Unfortunately, he has been sick for over three months now and currently undergoing surgery in the United Kingdom (UK). According to a statement, “The truth of the matter is that the EFCC, as at July 19, 2016, invited Ibru for an interview. On July 25, Ibru replied through the law firm of Babalakin & Co that he would not be able to honour the invitation until his planned return in the first week of November 2016 as he was in the United Kingdom undergoing medical treatment.”

FOR BOSE ADEDIBU, NEW LEASE OF LIFE

While her husband was alive, she had the sweetest experience of the world; she knew what it is to be the heartthrob of the political godfather. She understood what it is to be courted by the lowly-placed, the high and mighty seeking innumerable favours from her husband. But no sooner her husband died than Alhaja Bose Adedibu, widow of strongman of Ibadan politics, Alaafin Molete, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, tasted the bitter pill of betrayal. In friendship, she found coldness and in trust, she found treason. It appears her whole world has come crashing down like a giant iceberg.

And the reasons are not far-fetched: no sooner the remains of her powerful husband were lowered into the grave than his friends and political associates began to desert his political empire and family. One after the other, they deserted the Adedibu family and would not want to have anything to do with the people he left behind. The situation also forced Bose to shun her late husband’s political associates particularly those he assisted when he was alive who later turned their backs on the family. But such dismal happenstance is now a thing of the past. Today, Bose enjoys a fresh lease of life. No longer is she the morose and disillusioned widow of a former garrison commander and politician. She has picked up the pieces of her life and moved on. How? Wait for details on this page.

JUST LIKE YESTERDAY! FUNSO WILLIAMS…TEN YEARS GONE BY

“Fallen from his high estate, and weltering in his blood: deserted at his utmost need, by those his former bounty fed; on the bare earth exposed he lies, with not a friend to close his eyes,” wrote John Dryden, the late English poet, playwright, and literary critic in his literary masterpiece, “Alexander’s Feast.” Were they of the same epoch, we could say Dryden had the late Funso Williams in mind. That is because his words, grim as they are, vividly capture the situation of things with respect to the Lagos politician, particularly his desertion after his demise by friends and associates. They could not even bring themselves to remember him, prompting insinuations that most of our politicians have short memories indeed. Or could it be that they think less of the dead and their accomplishments.

Recently, it was exactly the tenth anniversary of the untimely death of Williams, former Commissioner for Works in Lagos State and leading governorship aspirant at the time, and only a few politicians remembered him talk less acknowledged his political achievements. The gruesome and shocking murder of Williams was one pill too bitter to swallow for most of the people who knew him. Many of his friends and associates were inconsolable following his murder. It is therefore a surprise that ten years after, many have forgotten all about him. Funny how time obscures our world’s best heroes you might say.