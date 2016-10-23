Class Act…Ooni of Ife Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Modesty and Élan

•Friends and associates jet in to pay homage to the paramount ruler

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is a joyous man. His joy is thickset like an almond tree, whose boughs are bent and twisted with luscious fruit. Ooni Ogunwusi is indeed full of bliss and gratitude as he clocks 42. The tall and handsome monarch having reduced his travels up and down, celebrated his birthday in a lowkey fashion at home in his kingdom. The humble, peace-loving and forward thinking king celebrated with his subjects as well-wishers from home and abroad trooped in to pay respect to him.

Though there wasn’t much publicity of the event, it was gathered that the Ife monarch hosted a little reception for guests in the palace the previous day. He further displayed rare humility as he chose to trek from his palace to his father’s house. Ooni Ogunwusi who is barely 11 months on the throne has transformed and done a lot in Ife, from promoting the tourism potential of Ile-Ife to the employment of youth and the construction of roads that have been abandoned. There is also the rejuvenation of the several neglected cultural festivals and super renovations of the shrines like Okemogun/Olojo, Edi/Moremi, Olokun, Osara, Aje, Oketase/Orunmila temple, Oranmiyan groove, Oduduwa’s house/shrine etc. This is to showcase the town’s tourism potentials to the world as an alternative means of generating revenue as the Oil market is fast dwindling.

THE MOTHER OF ALL WEDDINGS…LAGOS AGOG AS FOLORUNSHO ALAKIJA’S SON GETS SET TO MARRY IRANIAN FIANCÉE

•AFRICA’S RICHEST WOMAN PLANS GRAND CEREMONY AS SON TAKES ASIAN BRIDE

Lagos will throb and the city’s coastlines would heave with rumblings of an unprecedented epic celebration on the day Africa’s richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, and her darling husband, Modupe, marry off their son, Folarin, to his Iranian fiancée. To make his day a memorable one, the happy parents plan big for their son and his Iranian girlfriend.

The event is set to take place on November 19 at the Grand Ball room, Oriental Hotel, the same venue that Mrs. Alakija celebrated her 65th birthday in grand style. Africa’s richest woman is certainly leaving no stone unturned to host a super wedding ceremony for her son. Alakija who is known for her unabashed classiness and penchant to play the great hostess anytime the occasion calls for it, has decided to treat the couple with an unforgettable wedding ceremony. Thus as you read, there is excitement in the house of the Alakijas and palpable exhilaration amongst the high-society.

WHO IS AFRAID OF DAFE SEJEBOR?

•NAPIMS BOSS IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF VIRULENT RUMOUR

Greatness scares the commonplace. It haunts their dreams and rips their sanity to shreds at every encounter with the one whose manhood is unusual or extraordinary to be precise. Little wonder fiends and arch rivals can’t stand the sight and name of Dafe Sejebor. The Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) is always in the news for the wrong reasons, in the estimation of his diehard traducers. The latter simply can’t stand him. But secretly, they lust to be the man he is.

Everyone wants to be in his position. In the last few months, there have been attacks from different sources against Dafe Sejebor. Dafe is a professional to the core. That’s why some people don’t like him. You couldn’t have forgotten so soon when a report came out that he was forcing it on Addax petroleum to buy a property allegedly owned by Bashorun Jide Omokore. Fresh facts later emerged showing that there is no iota of truth in the report.

OLISA METUH IS IN A BIND

•SURETY DESERTS EMBATTLED PDP SPOKESMAN IN THE MIDDLE OF TRIAL

•METUH MOVES TO REPLACE HER WITH DEPUTY SENATE PRESIDENT, IKE EKWEREMADU

When your bondswoman changes horses midstream, there is always a whale of undercurrents scaring the wits out of her and causing her to turncoat and be disloyal. But only Olisa Metuh possesses deep understanding of this fact. The embattled People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman is currently grappling with his desertion by his surety as you read. Having been through a lot in the last few months, Metuh woke up to a rude shock as his surety, Olugbumi Usim-Wilson, has filed an application to withdraw as one of the two sureties to the former PDP spokesman standing trial for alleged money laundering. Usim-Wilson made this known on Monday at the resumed trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja. In the application, filed before Justice Okon Abang and dated October 4, she prayed the court to remove her name from Metuh’s list of sureties. Metuh reacted by filing an application, dated October 14, praying the court to allow him replace Usim-Wilson with Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president.

However, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), counsel to Metuh, observed that if the application for withdrawal was taken before that of replacement, his client might risk returning to prison. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a seven-count charge of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering against Metuh. It accused him of receiving N400 million from the former Sambo Dasuki, a retired colonel and former national security adviser, part of a $2.1 billion meant for arms procurement allegedly diverted by Dasuki.