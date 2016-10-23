Buhari Meeting with Niger Delta Leaders May Likely Fail, Says NDA

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The planned meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Niger Delta Avengers may collapse, the group has revealed.

The group in a statement issued by the group and signed by Col. Rightman Hudson Opukurowari stressed that the planned meeting with some selected leaders of the Niger Delta with President Muhammadu Buhari may be a flop because of some of the elders drafted into it.

According to the statement, “We have discovered without any iota of doubt that so long as there are the likes of Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-Min. for Transport, Brig. Paul Boro (RTD)- presidential Adviser, Sen. Ita Enang-SA to the President on NASS, Dr. Ibe Ikachukwu-Min. of state for Petroleum,Gen. Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, Hon. Timipre Sylva – Fmr, Governor of Bayelsa State at the corridors of the presidency, there shall be no end to this dialogue saga.”

Okpukurowari in the statement, demanded to know those the so call leaders are going to represent in the meeting between the Federal Government and the so acclaimed Niger Delta leaders coming up on October 29th, 2016, asking if it is “Self-aggrandizement? Federal government? Or who?”

“We expect the Federal Government with all her inexhaustible wisdom make these Niger Delta leaders lead them to these boys in the creeks they are representing.

“That should be the first prerequisite of their qualification to dialogue on behalf of the boys in the creeks. They don’t represent us. Secondly, they should give government a satisfactory road map for a genuine dialogue representing all oil producing communities in Nigeria that may yield a permanent solution to such repetition of restiveness in the region.

“We are concerned because these same persons invited have become Federal Government dialogue contractors in dialogue matters. Niger Delta militancy affairs since the 1990s to date and President Buhari and his APC led Government are telling the world they are not concerned with the recurring trend?

“We hope Federal Government knows where they are leading us to? President Muhammadu Buhari, shine your eyes o! o! oh! Nigerians say former President Jonathan was not in control. “

Now who is controlling and misleading you? You shall hear from us”, the statement stated.