At Lord’s Chosen Crusade, Osinbàjo Tasks Christians on Soul-winning

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Vice President (VP), Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the weekend tasked Christians on the virtues of evangelism, even as he applauded the vision of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry and its soul-winning mandate.

He was the special guest of honour at the church’s two-day crusade, which ended at the National Stadium, Abuja, on Sunday.

The Vice President, who praised God for “this great mandate”, noted that it was one that “will last from generation to generation.”

Osinbajo, who equally prayed that all Christians buy into that mandate of soul-winning, stated that he was particularly excited by the theme of the crusade, “God Has Sworn to Bless You” (Genesis 22:16-17).

Citing Numbers 23:19, he noted: “God is not a man that He should lie; neither the son of man, that He should repent: Hath He said, and shall he not do it? Or hath He spoken, and shall He not make it good?”

The VP stated that one of God’s attributes was honouring His word, adding that when God says a thing, He does not default in bringing it to fulfillment.

Alluding to the theme of the crusade, he stressed that when God goes out of His way to ‘swear’, it becomes a different kind of miracle.

Osinbajo, who jocularly asked the congregation to say “God has sworn to bless me (him)”, told them that as they make God their pillar, everyday of their lives would be better.

In his ministration, the General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who read various bible passages, including Exodus 19:5; Judges 6:1; Jeremiah 32:27, and 2 Chronicles 7:14, among others, said God can heal Nigeria and roll away the affliction in the land if the people will forsake their evil ways and turn to God.

Muoka, who stated that righteousness exalts a nation while sin is a reproach, noted that if the people can abandon their corrupt and evil ways, God will once more shower His mercy upon the nation and lift it from its present parlous state.