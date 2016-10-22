Woman Behind LKA Fabrics

Recently Vlisco celebrated its 170 years anniversary in Helmond, and Ayokunmi Abdul, one of the major Vlisco distributors, was on this historical journey. She is the CEO of LKA Fabrics Limited, a Nigerian company established sometime in August 2012 with a vision to provide world-class textiles to Africans at competitive price. LKA Fabrics, since its inception, has been an exclusive official partner of Vlisco in Nigeria, who since 1846 has been creating unique fabrics in Holland that has influenced the African fashion landscape.

Vlisco has been designing and producing colourful fashion fabrics that form an essential part of the lively West and Central African culture since 1846 with a focus on elegance, class and quality.

LKA Fabrics markets and distributes all collections of the Vlisco fabrics in Nigeria. They undertake bulk sales and distribution of Vlisco Hollandaise comprising of Java, Wax block, Super-wax, Vlisco Scarves, and Limited Edition/Luxury, we also distributes Ghana Woodin and GTP Wax both made by Vlisco.

According to Abdul “We currently have four well-established boutiques, one wholesale and retail boutique in Ikeja area of Lagos State, one retail boutique in Lekki, two retail boutiques at the local airports in Lagos.”

She added that her vision and mission is “To be the hub for all Vlisco products in Africa and to make Vlisco products readily available to all our customers in Africa.