Osinbajo, Amaechi, Others to Address Challenges Facing Transportation Growth Tomorrow

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, will this Monday brainstorm with others on the challenges in transportation in Nigeria and Africa.

Also billed for the talk shop are the immediate past President, International Road Safety Organization (IRSO), Mr. Joos Goos, Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai and experts in the transportation sector .

Briefing the media at the weekend in Abuja, the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Mr. Osita Chidoka, who is the Chairman of the Transportation Growth Initiative (TGI), said the dialogue is expected to draw the road map for attracting both local and foreign investors into the sector.

According to him, the meeting is coming at a time when the country is re-setting the button of its economic activities to grow internal capacities for infrastructural development.

The TGI conference, he said, was conceived as an annual forum for showcasing transportation research outcomes, draw up best practice recommendations, network private/public stakeholders, expose new transportation frontiers for practitioners, researchers and the general public and support governments to track progress on happenings in the industry.

According to him, the first edition tagged: Improving Infrastructure for Sustainable, Efficient and Globally Competitive Transportation, promises to bring together experts from Europe, Africa and key stakeholders in Nigeria.

Chidoka averred that Nigeria needs transport infrastructure that can deliver the outcomes that the country is looking forward to, adding that diversification of the economy will run faster on track of efficient transport system.

He said: “TGI was conceived as an annual forum for showcasing transportation research outcomes, draw up best practice recommendations, network private/public stakeholders, expose new transportation frontiers for practitioners, researchers and the general public and support governments to track progress on happenings in the industry.”