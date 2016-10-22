Okonjo-Iweala Now Board Member Asian Investment Bank

Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed a member of the international advisory panel of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
The AIIB is a multilateral international Development Bank set up on December 25, 2015, with an initial capital of US$100 billion, one million shares and an initial paid-up capital of US$20 billion.
A statement at the weekend announced that Okonjo-Iweala would join 10 other key persons on the panel.
“The panel provides impartial, objective and independent advice to the President, allowing the Bank to benefit from the international experience and expertise of panel members,” AIIB Senior Communication Officer, Mr Song Liyan said.

The AIIB President, Jin Liqun also said the panel members would advise the Bank on the development of its strategy.
He said: “It is a great honour to convene such an experienced and diverse group of international leaders to advise on the development of the Bank’s strategy.
“I have no doubt that the advice the panel provides will help shape the development of the Bank in the years ahead.
“I could not ask for a better group of ambassadors to help promote our new Bank to the world,” Jin said.
The panel members include former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Dr Zeti Aziz, former Pakistan Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, and former Swedish finance minister Anders Borg.

The others are former Timor-Leste finance minister Emilia Pires, former World Bank chief economist Nicholas Stern and former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, Global Foundation secretary-general Steve Howard.
Others include Korea National Diplomatic Academy chair professor and former South Korean deputy prime minister and strategy and finance minister Dr Oh-Seok Hyun.
Former U.S. ambassador Paul Speltz and London School of Economics professor and former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-Hwa are the remaining panel members.

  • Bigtin

    Congratulations Madam.

  • Daniel Obior

    It just doesn’t seem to matter how much mud our useless government and its collaborators tried to rub on this brilliant lady. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala keeps shinning.

  • Okworld

    Does it mean that this Asians don’t know that madam Ngozi is corrupt or in the other handed the FGN / APC led government don’t understand the word and meaning of corruption?

    • Fairgame

      Whom the Lord has blessed no amount of lies, media propaganda and mud slinging can stop.the more they lie against her the more the woman shines. All lovers of good and truth know the gift excellent OkonjoIweala is. After all their witch hunting they could find nothing against the woman so their pain continues as OkonjoIweala continues to soar.

  • Fairgame

    So proud of this woman. May God
    continue to keep her and bless her.