MTN Partners Air France, Offers 25% Airfare Discount

MTN Nigeria has joined hands Air France KLM, to package an unbeatable offer of up to 25% discount on Business Class tickets to London.

The partnership between MTN Nigeria and Air France KLM will offer this discount from October to December 2016. In addition, customers will enjoy free incoming calls on the MTN network while outside the country.

Commenting on the partnership, General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN, Richard Iweanoge said: “The partnership was conceived towards rewarding our current Platinum customers at this time. This is one of MTN’s ways of supporting its loyal customers as they engage in their regular travel for different purposes.

“The goal of our partnership with Air France KLM is to add value to our customers. Air France KLM and MTN are two companies that place a high premium on customers and with the Yuletide drawing near, there is no better deal for business travelers, tourists and holiday seekers than this offer.”

Speaking on the partnership, Commercial Director, Air France KLM, Nigeria and Ghana, Arthur Dieffenthaler, said: “We share a bank of loyal customers who frequently use both our products not only in Nigeria but also abroad. Roaming outside Nigeria, they need to know that we care, that is why we decided to create an unbeatable offer for the end consumer.”

The period of purchase of the tickets runs from the 14th to 31st October 2016; while tickets remain valid till the end of December, which means that beneficiary customers must travel and return before31 December 2016.