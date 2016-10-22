 Mimiko Tasks Police Over Security Aide’s Killing

Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State has described DSP Idowu Oyewole, the Mobile Police Officer in Charge of his convoy who was killed by armed robbers on Wednesday, as a dutiful and dedicated officer, just as he charged Police authorities to ensure his killers were found.

The charge is contained in the Governor’s condolence message to the family of the deceased, made available by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kayode Akinmade in Akure on Friday.

Describing his death as a pill of reality too bitter to swallow, Mimiko who emphasised that Oyewole’s dedication to work as well as remarked that he was alive to his responsibilities, tasked his employer, the Police, to do everything within its power to ensure that Oyewole’s killer was apprehended and brought to book.

He further urged the authorities to ensure that the peaceful status of the state was maintained, submitting that the peace in the state could not be compromised.

Lamenting that the wife and children of the deceased are being made to experience the harsh side of life with the killing of their bread winner, Governor Mimiko, while condoling with the family prayed God to dry their hot tears and heal quickly, the wound the sad occurrence must have inflicted upon their heart.

DSP Idowu, the Unit mobile Commander (Mopol 17) attached to the Ondo State Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, was killed by suspected armed robbers last Wednesday around 8.30pm in his private house situated at Ugele community along Benin-Abuja road in Akure.

Oyewole’s death was said to have occurred when the officer responded to a distress call from a neighbour without knowing that the distressed neighbour was under attacked by armed robbers that shot him immediately he arrived the neighbour’s compound.