Joshua, Klitschko Await WBA Decision

Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are awaiting a crucial decision from the WBA as their heavyweight world title fight hangs in the balance.

IBF champion Joshua has agreed to face Klitschko at the Manchester Arena on December 10, but the Ukrainian’s manager Bernd Boente has admitted the 40-year-old could seek another opponent if the WBA title is not at stake.

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza is set to announce in the next 24 hours whether a belt will be on the line after a deadline passed on Wednesday for the organisation to make a decision.

Mendoza told ESPN: “The members of the committee have a deadline until (Wednesday) to respond.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed on Wednesday that Joshua’s planned IBF title defence will go ahead on the same date and venue “regardless of if it’s Klitschko or not”.

Klitschko is believed to have lined up an alternative bout, with reports suggesting the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg has been booked on the same date for a possible fight against Australian Lucas Browne.

Meanwhile, David Price would gladly fight Anthony Joshua if the opportunity came along, says his trainer David Coldwell.

The Liverpool heavyweight is expected to be named on the undercard for the IBF world champion’s second defence at the Manchester Arena on December 10.

With Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn admitting he is already looking at “other options” and Price previously linked with a possible all-British heavyweight battle, his trainer admits he would be happy to step in and fight the unbeaten champion.

“Nothing’s been mentioned to us about a fight with AJ, and it’s gone a bit quiet because of probably what is going on but maybe Eddie Hearn has got someone as a back-up,” Coldwell told Sky Sports.

“But I’ve said all along, if he comes knocking then of course Pricey would take the opportunity. I’ve said before if something comes along and landed in his lap, like fighting AJ, yes, we’d take it.

“You can’t turn down opportunities like world titles – as long as the terms are right. However if it’s not then you have to build towards something. Therefore I want him active, get him out again as quickly as possible.”

Price, the former British and Commonwealth champion, has only boxed twice in the last 15 months after joining Coldwell’s gym, which houses world champions Tony Bellew and Jamie McDonnell.

“As far as I am concerned nothing has been said about that and we are just waiting for the actual confirmed date of Pricey’s next fight,” he said.

“Of course we’d take Molina. He’s known in the heavyweight division and is a legitimate fighter. He gave Deontay Wilder a tough night and since then he’s got a good win over Tomasz Adamek under his belt.

He’s durable, he’s tough and he’s dangerous with his right hand, so he’s a world-ranked fighter.It’s not really a step up Pricey needs, it’s about being active.”