Hamilton Honoured to Appear in CoD Game

World Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is to appear in the latest Call of Duty video game.

Hamilton, who is locked in a battle with Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg at the top of the 2016 standings, will appear in six episodes of the game called Call of Duty Infinite Warfare.

Speaking to French TV Channel M6, the 31-year-old self-confessed gaming fanatic said it was a huge honour to be asked to appear in the latest CoD edition.

“I grew up with Super Mario, where the graphics were outdated at the time,” said Hamilton, who plays a member of the crew aboard the player’s home base spaceship Retribution.

“I loved it, it was a great experience, I am incredibly honoured to be part of it as I have been a fan of this game for years.

“The experience of being put into the game, from the facial scanning process to working with the team and meeting the developers at the studios, has been just incredible.”

The game will be released on November 4.