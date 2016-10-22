FAAN MD Emerges President of ACI-Africa

By Chinedu Eze



The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma on Tuesdayemerged regional President of Airport Council International (ACI-Africa).

The election took place during the 25th ACI-Africa annual assembly regional conference and exhibition from17 – 23 October holding in Moputo, Mozambique.

A statement from the agency said, “By this election, Dunoma has made history as the first Nigerian to preside over the body made up of 62 members, operating 250 airports in 47 countries throughout the African continent.”

ACI is a non-for-profit organisation with five geographical regions – Afica, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin American-Caribbean and North America.

Described as a consummate team player and dedicated professional, the agency said Dunoma had over three decades of hands-on experience in the aviation sector, “which will come to bear in his presidency.”

The new President of ACI-Africa is a recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award by President Mohammadu Buhari, based on the recommendation of the National Productivity Centre of Nigeria.

A graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Dunoma started his aviation career in the Civil Engineering Department of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in 1980 and rose through the ranks to the zenith as its Managing Director.

“Dunoma has been described as a silent achiever who allows his work to speak for him,” the agency said.