Etisalat Introduces New Tariff Plan

One of Nigeria’s telecommunications firms, Etisalat, has unveiled a new tariff plan, “EasyLife Complete,” in a move to deliver better customer experience and value for money.

The company, which recently upgraded to Fourth Generation Long Term Evolution (4G LTE) service, to be at par with rival service providers, MTN and Globacom, said the new product would serve both local and international callers.

Shedding more light on the tariff, Director, Consumer Segment, Etisalat Nigeria, Adeolu Dairo, said “Easylife Complete is a simple flat tariff plan that allows customers to enjoy calls to all networks in Nigeria at 15k/s as well as make calls to anyone in the US, UK, Canada, China, India, Germany and Malaysia at the same 15k/s. In order to enjoy this affordable tariff plan, a N5 daily fee is applicable for prepaid customers.”

Dairo added that the company was determined to provide customers with more choices to stay connected and enjoy quality services at affordable rates.

“At Etisalat, we will continue to innovate with products, services and solutions that make life a lot easier for our customers. Easylife Complete is a testament of our customer-oriented attitude. Through our quarterly customer forums and other platforms, we constantly obtain feedbacks from our customers and we respond appropriately in meeting their needs and preferences.

“Easylife Complete also provides customers with free 15 minutes to call friends, family and anyone on the Etisalat network as well as free 15 minutes data which they can use to catch up on online updates or browse their favourite websites. These benefits are also available on post-paid,” he said.