Coca-Cola Promises  Bigger Impact with Coke Studio 4

As the world’s largest beverage company, Coca-Cola, unveiled Season 4 of its annual music show, Coke Studio, the firm has guaranteed a more exciting and impactful experience for its fans even as it targets teenage market.

With this year’s theme, “Discover,” the season provides a platform for fans to discover themselves by unravelling the motivation behind their biggest songs with a line-up of 45 of Africa’s finest music acts who will perform over 90 songs on 11 thrilling episodes. Coke studio will feature nine Nigerian artistes including, Tuface Idibia, Flavour, Waje and Yemi Alade. These artistes had featured in previous episodes. Four new appearances of Patoranking, Falz, Cynthia Morgan, Kiss Daniel and Simi will form part of the cast.

According to the Creative Director of Coke Studio Africa Season 4, Tim Horwood, the idea behind the initiative was to connect and create value for the teenagers who constitute the brand audience.

“Music is a teen passion just like football. For us, it is all about the teenagers. We go where they go and flow where they flow because they are our target in the market. This explains why we are leveraging on this passion so that we can connect to them through music,” Horwood noted.

Marketing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, Patricia Jemibewon, added that the firm’s investment in the project was driven by the desire to make impact and not profits.

“Our investment to get this initiative to live is running into millions of dollars but that is not to say that we are expecting any financial reward except for the impact that we seek to create. For the artistes, by providing this platform, they have the opportunity to collaborate with their colleagues in another country. That will give them a continental exposure as there are many artistes who are stars in their own country but are rarely known in other countries. This initiative will increase their visibility and avail them the ground to create new music, make new fans, new network and new connections,” Jemibewon said.

Patricia stated further that even in the face of economic hardship, the company was committed to invest more in the project to make it bigger and ensure that the impact gets bigger each year.

The Season 4, according to the company, also promises a bigger diversity, as there are six additional participating countries: Ethiopia, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, DRC, Togo and Ghana joining the initial five countries. Other top African acts on the show are Kenyan afro-pop band, Sauti Sol, Congolese singer and songwriter, Fally Ipupa, Kenyan gospel singer, Bahati, Bongo’s Pop Princess VeeMoney, multitalented Ivorian artiste, Serge Beynaud, Ugandan R&B singer, Rema Namakula and Angolan Yuri da Cunha.