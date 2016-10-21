Spanish Lopez-Perez on Course to Win 2nd Leg

Tournament number one seed in the men’s category, Spain’s Enrique Lopez-Perez is justifying his rating in this year’s Governor’s Cup Lagos Tennis Championship as he is cruising his way to winning the second leg (Futures 6) of the competition.

Lopez-Perez, who won Futures 5 last weekend, had a smooth ride to the semi final yesterday as he defeated number 8 seed, Maciej Smola of Poland in straight set of 7-6,7-5 to set up a clash against Moez Echargui of Tunisia today. Moez defeated Sasi Kumar Mukund of India in 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 match.

Injured Egyptian Karim-Mohamed Maamoun could not complete his game against Gianni Mina of France as he retired in the second leg of the match that was stopped at 6-1,2-0. The French will battle compatriot Calvin Hemery in the semi final. Hemery beat Boy Westerhof from The Netherlands 6-2,7-6,6-1 game.

In the Women’s Singles, number 7 seed, Julia Terziyska from Bulgaria upset number 4 seed, Valeriya Strakhova of Ukraine in straight set of 6-0,6-4 to set up a semi final tie against first leg winner, Tadeja Majeric from Slovakia who beat Omar’s Fatma Al-Nabhani in the quarter finals.

Conny Perrin of Switzerland beat Tessah Andrianjaftrimo of France in 6-4,1-6,6-4 game. Perrin, runner up in Futures 5 last week, will face number one seed, Valetini Grammatikopoulou from Greece who defeated Deniz Khazaniuk of Israel in 7-6,4-6,6-1 game.

Meanwhile, Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode will be special guest of honour during the closing ceremony tomorrow.

While the women’s singles final will begin by 12:30pm, the men’s singles final will start by 3pm,a match the Governor and his entourage will watch.

As expected, the final ceremony will be a colourful ceremony with the Local Organising Committee, LOC promising a glamorous event. Secondary students across Lagos State and many tennis pundits will storm the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club for the final ceremony.