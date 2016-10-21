Siasia Flies out to Qatar for Coaching Job

Former Super Eagles Head Coach, Samson Siasia, is now in oil-rich Qatar in connection with a lucrative top coaching post.

“Siasia flew out to Qatar Friday afternoon. He is there to discuss a coaching post,” a top source informed africanfootball.com.

Over time, Siasia has been variously linked with overseas coaching posts.

The former Nigerian coach led Dream Team VI to win bronze at the Rio Olympics in August.

His contract as Nigeria Olympic team coach ended with that tournament.

It was further gathered that he has already made plans to take some members of his backroom staff from the Olympics should he finally secure the job.

He was caretaker Eagles coach for an AFCON qualifier double header against Egypt in March.

Besides also coaching the Nigeria Under-20s, Siasia has also handled Heartland FC and now defunct JUTH FC of Jos.