FG to Construct Dams in 3 Federal Universities

By Laleye Dipo

The federal government may have found the solution to the persistent water problem facing some federal universities in the country with the plan to construct water dams in three of these institutions.

As a result, the federal universities in Owerri, Jos and Abuja have been slated to have dams because the project has been included in the 2017 budget.

However, another federal university which had long made a similar request and even produced a design of the dam may have to wait till the 2018 budget because the Federal Ministry of Water Resources did not receive the details before the it concluded work on its 2017 budget.

These facts came to the fore in Minna during the week at the 7th International conference on Water Resources and Sustainable Development organized by the Nigeria Association of Hydrological Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor of the host university, Federal University of Technology, Minna, had raised the issue when he told the gathering the problem the institution had been facing with regards to water supply to staff and students.